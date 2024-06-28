Aden (agencies)

The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority announced yesterday that it had received a report about an incident off the Yemeni coast. The authority said that a ship captain reported that five missiles had landed near his ship in the Red Sea, 150 nautical miles northwest of the city of Hodeidah in Yemen.

The authority announced that the ship did not report any damage as a result of the incident, and that it continues to sail north.

Since last November, Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden have been repeated, disrupting global shipping, causing delays and additional costs to supply chains. The Houthis have so far sunk one ship, seized another and killed three sailors in separate attacks.

To try to deter the Houthis, American and British forces have launched strikes on their sites in Yemen since January 12.

The US military alone occasionally carries out strikes against missile and drone sites that it says are launch bases.