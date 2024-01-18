Israeli Channel 12 reported that at least 5 missiles were fired from Lebanon at Israel.

She added that the missiles were fired towards the Al-Manara area in Ridge Ramim, while no known injuries or damage have been recorded so far.

The border area between Lebanon and Israel witnesses on a daily basis, exchanged attacks between Hezbollah and its allied factions on the one hand, and the Israeli army on the other hand.

In a related context, the Israeli army announced the launch of an interceptor missile at a “suspicious air target” over the Red Sea, which was on its way to the Israeli city of Eilat.

But the army later said that the sounding of the sirens in Eilat was the result of a “false warning.”

The army sounded sirens in the city of Eilat, southern Israel, and a local radio station reported that an explosion was heard as a result of intercepting an incoming air threat.

Eilat, overlooking the Red Sea, was previously the target of long-range missiles launched by the Houthis from Yemen “in solidarity with Gaza.”