The migration crisis in Central America, where thousands of people seek to reach the United States to achieve a better quality of life, faces an additional problem: the transit of unaccompanied minors. In this broadcast we talked about the subject with Teresita de Guadalupe Fuentes Vélez, general director of Integral Family Development, who has visited various shelters for minors located on the border between Mexico and the United States.

