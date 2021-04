The migration crisis in Central America, where thousands of people seek to reach the United States to achieve a better quality of life, faces an additional problem: the transit of unaccompanied minors. In this broadcast we talked about the subject with Teresita de Guadalupe Fuentes VĂ©lez, general director of Integral Family Development, who has visited various shelters for minors located on the border between Mexico and the United States.

