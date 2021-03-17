Myanmar is experiencing a delicate situation after the military coup on February 1. There are already more than 180 protesters who have died at the hands of the police in citizen demonstrations, but thousands of citizens continue in the streets in rejection of the military coup. We spoke with Sylvie Brieu, journalist, anthropologist and author of the book “Burma, the paths of freedom”, about the tense panorama that Myanmar is experiencing.

