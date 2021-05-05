Israel has one of the most advanced vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 in the world, so much so that more than a week ago the authorities withdrew the mandatory use of the mask in open places and now it is expected that they will begin to vaccinate children under between 12 and 15 years. In this 5-minute edition with … we spoke with Dr. Shimshon Erdman of the Israel Medical Association, about the strategies that the Middle Eastern country has used to achieve so much success in its fight against Covid-19. .

#minutes #Shimshon #Erdman #Israel #vaccinated #matter #vaccine