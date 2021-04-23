The United States hosts the climate summit that is held virtually and blended in Washington. Among the guests are 40 world leaders such as Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Ursula Von der Leyen, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron. During the summit, Joe Biden will urge governments to propose much more ambitious cuts in greenhouse gas emissions. In this 5-minute edition with… we talk about the challenges facing climate change with Sebastián Navarro, Secretary General of Capital Cities of the Americas against Climate Change (CC35). .

#minutes #Sebastián #Navarro #natural #resources #planet #resist