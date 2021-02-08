The correista Andrés Arauz will participate in the second presidential round in Ecuador, after finishing the first round as the most voted of the 16 candidates. It is not yet known who his contender will be, because without having finished the vote count, the indigenous leader Yaku Pérez barely leads the banker Guillermo Lasso in the dispute for second place. In this 5-minute edition with … we speak with Santiago Basabe, political scientist and associate professor of political science at the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences (FLACSO), about the Ecuadorian presidential elections. .