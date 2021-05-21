Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire after more than a week of conflict. During the 11 days of attacks, 232 Palestinians were killed, including more than 60 children, and at least 12 people in Israel, including two children. In this edition of ‘5 minutes with …’, Said Chaya, director of the Middle East studies center at the Austral University of Argentina, talks to us about the points contemplated in the agreement between Israel and Hamas and the panorama that lies ahead after this truce. .

