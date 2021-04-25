



© France 24

In the framework of the virtual summit on climate, held blended in Washington DC, United States, we spoke with Rubén Muñoz, mayor of La Paz (capital of the state of Baja California in Mexico) about, among other things, the commitments acquired to meet the goal of carbon neutrality in 2050. Additionally, he pointed out that there should be economic incentives for companies and communities that are actively involved in the fight against climate change and promote the use of alternative energies, something what happens in the city it represents.