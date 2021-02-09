In this 5-minute edition with … we talk about those recovered from Covid-19, which can present more than 50 sequelae in their body, among them, fatigue is the most recurrent. This was revealed by an article published on medRxiv, a web platform that distributes unpublished EPrints on health sciences. The age of the study participants ranged from 17 to 87 years, and the follow-up time was between 15 and 110 days after viral infection. To talk about it, we are joined by Rosalinda Sepúlveda, a psychiatrist and researcher at the Harvard School of Public Health. .