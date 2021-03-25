Colombian businessman Álex Saab was arrested in Cape Verde in June 2020 in a joint operation between Interpol and the United States, who are looking for him for being the alleged front man of Nicolás Maduro and accusing him of money laundering. This March 17, the Supreme Court of Justice of Cape Verde authorized his extradition to the North American country, but Saab and the Venezuelan government are fighting to prevent this from happening. In this 5-minute edition with… Roberto Deniz, journalist and researcher at Armando.info, gives us details about the investigations against the controversial businessman. .

#minutes #Roberto #Deniz #Álex #Saab #finally #extradited #USA