The exchange of fire between the Israeli Army and the Palestinian militias in Gaza has worsened with the passing of days. This escalation of tensions has caused hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries, especially on the Palestinian side, which has suffered the brunt of the attacks. The situation has also affected numerous civil structures such as schools, clinics and public service networks. In this 5-minute edition with… Raquel Martí, Executive Director of UNRWA Spain, talks about the current confrontation and its impact on civil society.

