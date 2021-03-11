



The nuclear agreement with Iran, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was a pact reached in 2015 with the aim of regulating the Iranian nuclear program, signed by the Islamic Republic, the United States and others. five nations. In 2018, Donald Trump withdrew the country from the pact and reinstated sanctions against Iran. In this conversation, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), talks about the progress made in complying with the Agreement, the role of the European Union and the impact it could have on Latin America.