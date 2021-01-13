The Lower House of the United States Congress is preparing to decide whether to initiate an impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, the first leader in the history of that country to face two impeachments. Democrats will carry out this process following the expected refusal of Vice President Mike Pence to activate the 25th Amendment due to the events of the Capitol last week. In this 5-minute edition with … we speak with the constitutional lawyer Rafael Cox Alomar about the possible scenarios that await the tycoon at the end of his term. .