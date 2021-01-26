It is the tenth anniversary of the start of the Egyptian revolution, when thousands of citizens protested until ex-President Hosni Mubarak was removed from power, who had been in command for 30 years when the demonstrations began. Through democratic elections, Mohamed Morsi was elected, but his term ended in 2013 with a coup that brought the military man Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to power. In this 5-minute edition with… we analyze this topic from the hand of Pedro Rivas, he is a professor of international relations and vice dean of the Loyola University in Andalusia. .