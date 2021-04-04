Covid-19 cases in Paraguay have been on the rise in recent weeks. The country is among the nations with the lowest vaccination figures when compared to its South American neighbors. The government’s handling of the pandemic, described as appalling by the civilian population, triggered a series of protests in favor of the departure of President Mario Abdo Benítez. In this 5-minute edition with … we analyze this issue from the hand of Pedro Javier Cano, political analyst and former Minister of Justice and Labor in Paraguay. .

