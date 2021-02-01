Since 2015, the National Superintendency of University Education (Sunedu) has been operating in Peru, a body created through the Law of Universities in order to establish basic quality conditions within higher education centers. To date, some 50 universities (out of 144) have closed for not meeting established quality standards, leaving at least 232,000 students affected. In this 5-minute edition with… Oswaldo Zegarra Rojas, head of Sunedu, accompanies us to expand on the subject and explain why the proposed measure. .