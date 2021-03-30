Political tension continues in Bolivia after the arrest of former President Jeanine Áñez and five members of her Government on charges of “sedition and terrorism” during the 2019 political crisis. Recently, the Government of Luis Arce described the pronouncement as “interference” of the Secretary of State of the United States Antony Blinken in which he requested the release of the ex-president. In this 5-minute edition with… we speak with Óscar Ortiz, former economy minister during Áñez’s mandate. .

