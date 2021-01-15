According to a NASA report, 2020 tied with 2016 as the hottest year on record. The study, which also took data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), reflects that the global average temperature in 2020 was 1.84 degrees Fahrenheit (1.02 degrees Celsius) warmer than the 1951-1980 mean than is used as a reference, which confirms the global warming trend. In this 5-minute issue with… Mayra Oyola, a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, explains the details of the study.

