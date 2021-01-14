



In Peru, after 16 years of prosecution investigation, hearings began to analyze the forced sterilization of at least 1,300 women during the term of former President Alberto Fujimori. According to the Ombudsman’s Office, between 1996 and 2001, more than 272,000 tubal ligation operations and 22,000 vasectomies were performed, but it is not officially known how many were performed through deception, as reported by various victims. In this 5-minute edition with… María Ysabel Cedano, a lawyer for the children of two of the victims, spoke with France 24 about the case.