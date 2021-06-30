The International Labor Organization and UN Women ask the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean to ratify the ‘Convention 190 on Violence and Harassment’, which recently entered into force. Three of the six countries that have ratified this agreement are from the region. Uruguay was the first to sign it, followed by Argentina and Ecuador. In this 5-minute edition with… we address this issue with Maria-Noel Vaeza, UN Women’s Regional Director for the Americas and the Caribbean. .



