In this 5-minute edition with … we will talk about the forced sterilizations of women that occurred in Peru under the government of former President Alberto Fujimori. Years later, the Executive announced the compensation for these women thanks to a campaign promoted by the former indigenous congresswoman Tania Pariona and by the feminist organization Study for the Defense of Women’s Rights. To analyze this issue, we spoke with María Ysabel Cedano García, who is a lawyer, activist and representative of victims of forced sterilization.

