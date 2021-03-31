A report published by Amnesty International calls on the governments of Latin America and the Caribbean to give priority to high-risk groups in vaccinating against Covid-19 and guarantee absolute transparency in their vaccination programs. The document also contains basic recommendations addressed to governments and companies in each of the countries of the region to guide their vaccination plans. In this 5-minute issue with… we discuss this issue with Madeleine Penman, the author of that report and regional researcher for the Americas at Amnesty International. .

#minutes #Madeleine #Penman #Latin #American #countries #published #vaccination #plans