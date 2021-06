This week, the International Conference of Donors in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants, led by Canada and the United Nations, achieved the commitment of countries and institutions to contribute 1,554 million dollars to this crisis. In this 5-minute issue with… Karina Gould, Canada’s Minister for International Development, explains the details and achievements of this initiative. He also responded to the criticism made by the Government of Nicolás Maduro. .



