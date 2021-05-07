In the last days of protests and police repression in Colombia, there have been numerous complaints of restrictions on freedom of expression and information. According to the British organization NetBlocks, there was a cut in the telephone signal and the network in the city of Cali, while dozens of users reported this Thursday the impossibility of accessing Instagram stories and broadcasts linked to #ParoNacional. In this 5-minute edition with … we analyze this concern from Jonathan Bock, director of the Foundation for Press Freedom in the country. .

#minutes #Jonathan #Bock #lot #concern #Internet #access #protests