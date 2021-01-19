



The 51-year-old Angela Merkel became Chancellor of Germany on November 22, 2005. After a long term, she announced in 2018 that she would not seek a fifth election to govern beyond 2021. Her party, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, chose this Saturday the centrist politician Armin Laschet as its new leader. In this 5-minute edition with…, Jochen Kleinschmidt, a political scientist at the Catholic University of Eichstätt-Ingolstadt, analyzes the European landscape after the end of the Merkel era.