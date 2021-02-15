Thousands of Chileans, especially those with low resources, apply to be beneficiaries of the contraceptive pills provided by the State. Recently some 111 women who had taken part in this family planning program became pregnant after using a defective contraceptive. The situation comes weeks after deputies of the Commission for Women and Gender Equity presented a bill that seeks to decriminalize abortion. In 5 minutes with … we discussed this issue with Javiera Canales Aguilera, executive director of the Miles Chile Corporation. .