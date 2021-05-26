Amid a difficult outlook after 10 years of war, Syria goes to the polls to elect a new president. According to the polls, the favorite is the current president, Bashar al-Assad, who faces two more candidates in elections that do not have the support of the international community. In this 5-minute edition with… we analyze the Syrian elections with the help of Ignacio Álvarez-Ossorio Alvariño, professor of Arab and Islamic Studies at the Complutense University of Madrid. .

#minutes #Ignacio #ÁlvarezOssorio #elections #Syria #democratic #facade