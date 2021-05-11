The recent protests in Colombia against the government of Iván Duque have unleashed national and international concern about the violence that has occurred in different cities of the country. One of the actors in these days of social discontent has been the student community, who demand from the Government more funding for the education sector. In this 5-minute edition with… we spoke with Hami Gómez, student representative of the Medellín National University, about the role of Colombian students in the national strike. .

