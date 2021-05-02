



© France 24

Every May 3, World Press Freedom Day is celebrated, a date proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993, in compliance with a recommendation approved at the 26th session of the UNESCO General Conference in 1991, as response to a call from African journalists who drew up the historic Windhoek Declaration for the Development of a Free, Independent and Pluralist Press. In this 5-minute edition with… Guilherme Canela, head of the Unesco press freedom area, talks about the importance of this celebration.