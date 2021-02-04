This week in France 24 we follow up on the educational reform that began at the end of 2015 in Peru and that today leaves more than a third of the country’s universities closed due to lack of quality, as the Government argues. In this 5-minute edition with … we spoke with Nathalia Matías, a graduate of Alas Peruanas University in Lima, one of the 50 institutions closed for not having an operating license. Nathalia is one of the more than 232,000 Peruvian students who continued studying or graduated from these universities that were left without a license. .