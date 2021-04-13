In Haiti, health experts fear that the well-being of the population is being neglected as violence and political instability deepen. The country has not received a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and the authorities have reported almost 13,000 infections and just over 250 deaths, figures that could be higher in a nation of more than 11 million inhabitants. In this 5-minute edition with … the analyst and journalist Gotson Pierre speaks to us from Port-au-Prince about the situation that Haitians are going through.

