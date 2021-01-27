



© France 24

After seeing his support in Parliament waned, the Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, presented his resignation to the country’s president, Sergio Mattarella, who accepted it and began consultations with the political parties to solve the crisis, as reported by the Head of State . In this 5-minute edition with… we will speak with Giulio Levorato, international analyst and doctor of political science at the University of Genoa, about the implications of the resignation of the Italian prime minister and Conte’s options to continue to lead the country.