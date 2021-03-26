



The director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of Africa, John Nkengasong, urged to avoid a “war of vaccines” in the world. While the countries with greater resources advance in their campaigns and monopolize doses, the African continent suffers delays in the arrival of drugs, aggravated by the brake on the export of vaccines from India, the main distributor for the Covax mechanism. In this edition of ‘5 minutes with …’, Francisco Pavao, an expert doctor in public and global health and a member of a hospital team in Luanda, Angola, analyzes this situation.