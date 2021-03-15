In March 2021, several demonstrations were felt to demand an end to gender violence and greater equality in labor matters. Florencia Partenio, doctor in social sciences and specialist in labor and gender studies, argues that “women must be included in the economic recovery” after the pandemic and that it cannot be limited to the productive world. In the conversation, he adds that “the arrival of a woman to the board of directors of a company should not be seen as progress”, but rather “we must continue to look at the segmentation and segregation existing in certain sectors.” .

#minutes #Florencia #Partenio #economic #recovery #pandemic #include #women