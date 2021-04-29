In Myanmar, the military junta retracted its commitment to curb violence against civilians, as agreed with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). This happens after the Karen National Liberation Army guerrilla occupies a military post on the border with Thailand, amid increased hostilities after the coup on February 1. To analyze this situation, we spoke with Fernando Pedrosa, professor in political science at the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Buenos Aires. .

