Every February 12, the International Day against the use of child soldiers is commemorated, a date to remember the hundreds of minors around the world who are recruited to participate in armed conflicts, which results in irreversible physical and psychological damage or even the loss of their lives. In this 5-minute edition with … we spoke with Fedra Rubio, advocacy leader for the NGO World Vision Colombia, about the current situation of the recruitment of children used as cannon fodder in different conflicts. .