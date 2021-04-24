In the framework of the climate summit that is held in a virtual and blended way in Washington DC and that urges world leaders to commit to more ambitious cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, the mayor of San Salvador, Ernesto Muyshondt, spoke with France 24 in 5 minutes with…, on the role of local governments in the fight against climate change and how it may be related to the Central American economy and migration to the United States. .

