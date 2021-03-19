This March 19, like every Friday before the equinox, World Sleep Day was celebrated. A date that aims to sensitize the population about the importance of sleeping well. In addition, it seeks to treat the causes and symptoms of insomnia that, due to the pandemic, has spread to more people and that if not treated in time can cause serious effects on physical and mental health. In this 5-minute edition with… Erika Quintanilla Domínguez, an adult psychiatrist and specialist in sleep medicine in Chile, gives us recommendations for adequate rest. .

#minutes #Erika #Quintanilla #sleep #hours #day #adequate #sleep