In France, new restrictions such as school closings, internal travel bans, and non-essential business closures recently came into effect. In addition, mass vaccination centers against Covid-19 were installed throughout the country with the aim of accelerating the immunization campaign, moments in which a third wave of infections has hospitals on the brink of collapse. In this 5-minute edition with… Dr. Enrique Casalino, director of emergencies at the Bichat University Hospital in Paris, expands on the critical situation in France.

