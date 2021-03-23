Bolivia seemed to regain its stability after the political crisis unleashed in November 2019, when, amid strong protests, then-President Evo Morales resigned after pressure from the Army to be succeeded by Jeanine Áñez. But tension returns to Bolivian politics with the preventive arrest of the former interim president and two of her former ministers on charges of “conspiracy, sedition and terrorism.” In this 5-minute edition with … we spoke with Diego Pary, Bolivian ambassador to the UN and former foreign minister in the Morales government to understand the political situation in the Andean country. .

