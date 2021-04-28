The world is watching with concern what happens in India due to the harshness of the new wave of Covid-19, where records of deaths and daily infections continue to be recorded. While hundreds of bodies are massively cremated every day and the health collapse worsens, international aid to face the crisis begins to arrive. In this 5-minute edition with … we spoke with Daniel López Acuña, epidemiologist, to analyze the difficult situation in India, deepened by the variant of the virus identified in the subcontinent. .

#minutes #Daniel #López #Indian #variant #Covid19 #double #mutation #contagious