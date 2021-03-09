Claudia Uribe is director of the UNESCO Office of Education for Latin America. During the conversation with France 24, he pointed out that the “region is moving slowly and gradually towards opening schools for face-to-face classes” and adds that only 10 countries keep educational centers closed. The pandemic highlighted the importance of face-to-face education, which it described as “non-substitutable”, and warned about the changes that must take place in education in Latin America amid an increase in the learning gap and access to education. .