In this 5-minute edition with … we talk about the dialogues that are advancing in Vienna to try to save the 2015 nuclear Accord. The United States has sent a delegation to the Austrian capital that will seek to extend the pact until 2030. Meanwhile, the Iranian government assured that he is neither optimistic nor pessimistic about the meeting, although he described the meeting as “a new chapter” on the “right path.” To analyze this situation, we spoke with César Jaramillo, a member of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

.

#minutes #César #Jaramillo #moderate #optimism #save #nuclear #agreement #Iran