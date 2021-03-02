A study conducted by UN Women in three Latin American countries revealed that about 44% of women who lost their jobs due to the pandemic are not looking for a new occupation. Against this background, the UN proposes a regional alliance for the digitization of women, providing technological tools and Internet access so that they can access telework. Cecilia Alemany, deputy regional director of UN Women, explains that there must be government participation and that this plan represents 1% of the GDP of some Latin American countries.

