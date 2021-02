In this 5-minute edition with … we talk about the unstable political and social situation in Myanmar after the coup on February 1. After these events, thousands of citizens have clashed in the streets against the security forces, who have repressed the demonstrations with live ammunition, causing the death of at least four people. To discuss this issue, we spoke with Carlos Sardiña, journalist and author of the book ‘The Burmese Labyrinth: A History of the Rohingya Tragedy’. .