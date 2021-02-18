The WHO declared a high risk of an Ebola epidemic in Africa, especially in nations such as Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The virus is transmitted through direct contact with the blood and contaminated body fluids of people or animals, causes hemorrhagic fever and can reach a mortality rate of up to 90% if it is not treated in time. In this 5-minute issue with… we speak with Carlos del Río, epidemiologist and professor of medicine and public health at Emory University, about this new Ebola outbreak that is worrying the African continent. .