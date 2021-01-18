A few hours after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, there are moments of tension in the streets of Washington DC due to the threats of protests. Defense officials expressed concern about a possible internal attack by the personnel in charge of securing the inauguration, so the FBI examined 25,000 National Guard soldiers ready for the event. In 5 Minutes With… Brett Bruen, former White House director of global programs, talks about the details surrounding Biden’s inauguration.

