



© France 24

For almost 200 years, Venezuela and Guyana have been fighting for the Essequibo region, an area rich in natural, mineral and oil resources. The most recent tension was unleashed in 2015, after the American multinational ExxonMobil discovered a new oil field, which according to Venezuela is under the waters of that border area. In this 5-minute edition with… we spoke with Asdrúbal Aguiar, professor of international law and former judge of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, about the details surrounding the contest for the Essequibo region.