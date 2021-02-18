



© France 24

In this 5-minute edition with … we spoke with Armando Bojórquez, president of the Association for Culture and Tourism in Latin America, about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the tourism industry in the region and the world . “This crisis has hit the tourism sector hard, many even say that it has been worse than World War II, as it has lasted for almost a year and will take a long time to recover,” says Bojórquez, who also invites governments to prioritize and clear support for tourism in their territories in the midst of this crisis.